Missy Kane celebrates 20 years on the trails

Missy Kane has hit a major milestone.

The former Olympian and host of "Missy Kane's Fit and Fun" program on East Tennessee PBS is celebrating 20 years on the trails.

Her hiking series is titled "Get on the Trail with Missy Kane."

"It was just a thought that I had," said Kane. "I was already leading things in the mall called 'Get on Track with Missy Kane'."

Kane's program aims to reach health and fitness goals--- while helping to fund park projects through the Friends of the Smokies.

With the help of sponsors, "Get on the Trail" has raised $190,000 for the parks.

"It's just great to have a part in trying to preserve it now and to see all the folks like Missy who are dedicated to helping," said Jim Hart, president of Friends of the Smokies.

The cost for each hike is $20 per person.

You can find more information here.

