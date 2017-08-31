Movies on Market Square list
List of movies for Knox Co. Public Library's Movies on Market Square9/8 -- The Goonies (PG, 1985) 9/15 -- Grease (PG 1978) 9/22 -- Moana (PG, 2016) 9/29 - Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13, 2014) 10/4 - Wall E (G - 2008) celebrating the BIG READ 10/13
WBIR 6:38 PM. EDT August 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
NPS releases review of Chimney Tops 2 fireAug 31, 2017, 9:59 a.m.
-
Gas prices climbing in Tennessee, but no shortage expectedAug 31, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
-
Vice President speaks outside Rockport church…Aug 31, 2017, 2:48 p.m.