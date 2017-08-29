Muscadine Balloon Fiesta

The Fifth annual Muscadine Balloon Fiest is Sept. 2 & 3 at Tsali Notch Vineyard in Monroe County. The Fiesta opens at 2pm both days. For a complete list of activities and ticket prices visit muscadineballoonfiesta.comAugust 29, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:39 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

