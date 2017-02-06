National Weatherperson's Day

Celebrating the work Todd Howell and our weather team do. Bluebell Creameries brought in some great ice cream choices and we learned all about Todd Howell. For more information visit bluebell.comFebruary 6, 2017-Live at Five at 4

WBIR 5:57 PM. EST February 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories