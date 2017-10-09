Night & Day fun at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville hosts animal encounters during the day and on the weekends in October, Boo at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo: OCt 13-15, 19-22, Oct. 26-29. For more information visit zooknoxville.orgOct. 9, 2017-4pm

WBIR 6:10 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories