Poker Run for HonorAir Knoxville
The Rocky Top Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will host their second annual Poker Run for Honor Air Knoxville on Aug. 12 at 11am.Registration begins at 10am at Knoxville Harley DavidsonStops:Knoxville Harley-Davidson (Registration)Cycle Stop
WBIR 7:07 PM. EDT August 11, 2017
