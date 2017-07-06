Priscilla Shirer Live at the Thompson Boling Arena

Priscilla Shirer Live is July 14 and 15, 2017 (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Priscilla Shirer Live is coming to the Thompson Boling Arena this month.

The event, featuring Priscilla Shirer, a renowned Bible teacher and speaker, will take place on July 14 and 15.

Priscilla’s message is one of hope to women of all ages and ethnicities. She has a gift to make God’s word truly come to alive and enable women to apply God’s principles to their lives.

Anthony Evans will lead worship for the event.

Tickets can be purchased on Lifeway’s website.

Doors open on Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 15, the doors open at 8:15 a.m. and the event ends at 12:30 p.m.

A Core Team comprised of 15 women from 8 different churches around the city have worked for almost a year to promote the event. Currently almost 6,000 tickets have been sold.

Priscilla and Lifeway will be promoting The Change Center, a center for youth in inner city Knoxville. Participants will be able to give to The Change Center and receive information about The Change Center.

