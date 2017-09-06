Property Brothers coming to Knoxville

HGTV Stars The Scott Brothers will hold a "House Party" at Knoxville's Civic Auditorium on Sept. 16, 2017 at 7:30pmTicket prices start at $39.75 and include a copy of Jonathan and Drew's new memoir, "It Takes Two: Our Story".September 6, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 7:04 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

