RAM Clinic set for Feb. 4 & 5 in Knoxville

February 1, 2017Live at Five at 4Remote Area Medical will host a mobile medical clinic February 4 & 5 at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park.Parking opens at 9pm. For more information visit ramusa.org

WBIR 5:56 PM. EST February 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories