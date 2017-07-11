Reap the Sew combines fashion and faith

POWELL, TENN. - Here in the heart of the Powell Community, faith and fashion go hand-in-hand.

These sisters opened the shop three years ago, and they are celebrating one year in a new location.

"We're really thankful for our community that has supported us," said Alex Wrinkle.

Alex and Andrea use their business as an opportunity to share their faith and build positive relationships.

"Our customers have become more like family to us," said Andrea Vaughn.

Reap the Sew is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The boutique is closed on Sundays.

