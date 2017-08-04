Russell Biven Clayfest Tournament

A look at the Russell Biven Summer Clayfest Tournament and the work Helen Ross McNabb Center does to help people in our area struggling with addiction. For more information visit mcnabbcenter.org/2017ClayfestTournamentAugust 4, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:49 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

