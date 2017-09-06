Savannah Bee Company opens in Downtown Gatlinburg

The Savannah Bee Company opened in Downtown Gatlinburg in early August.

The new store is number ten in the franchise, and it is part of the city's newest attraction-- Anakeesta

"It's something that you don't see everywhere, so people are really excited when they come in," said Retail Manager, Janis Clifford.

Savannah Bee Company says they make each product with care, showcasing their love for honeybees.

The shop sells different types of honey from many different countries.

They also offer body lotions, body butters, hand soaps and beeswax lip balm.

You can learn more about their educational programs here

