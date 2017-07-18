September Song
Andrew & Lindsey Kimball perform as September song. They have a new CD out and will perform on July 22 during the city of Athens' Sounds of Summer. Concert is at 7pm at the Market Pavilion in downtown Athens. For more information visit septembersongmusic.
