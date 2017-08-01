Shoney's KidsCare ID

Aug. 5 at West Town Mall, 11am to 5pmAug. 6 at Foothills Mall, Maryville, Noon to 6pmAug. 7 at Knoxville Expo Center, 3 to 6pmAugust 1, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:43 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories