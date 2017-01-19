Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo runs January 21 & 22
January 19, 2017Live at Five at 4Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo is this Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22 at the Knoxville Civic Colliseum.Show hours are Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $12 at the door, kids 12 and un
WBIR 5:58 PM. EST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials investigate Cocke Co. child's death
-
Workshop teaches tiny home construction
-
Gov. Haslam proposed gas tax increase
-
KY wife, mother charged with family's murders
-
Mild day ahead, rain moving in Thursday night
-
UT Athletic Director Dave Hart to retire in 2017
-
Clinton honors teammate, legend Sam Hall
-
Gibbs' Skyler Merrell receives Courtney Courage Award
-
Looking back on Dolly's influential year
-
Deals, cash mob up drum up Gatlinburg business
More Stories
-
Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center to close MondayJan 19, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Joan Cronan receives inaugural Pat Summitt AwardJan 11, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Three dogs euthanized after highly infectious…Jan 19, 2017, 6:05 p.m.