Soul Food Sugar and Spice Bacon Bites

Live at Five at 4January 31, 2017Jes Thomas with Soul Food: A Personal Chef service shares a recipe for Sould Food Sugar and Spice Bacon Bites.For more on Chef Jes' business visit soulfoodpersonalchef.weebly.com

WBIR 6:24 PM. EST January 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories