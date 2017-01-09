WBIR
Studio appeals to artists of any age and skill level

The art studio in Gatlinburg is open Monday through Saturday.

Rachel Downs, WBIR 5:07 PM. EST January 09, 2017

At the Art Studio of the Smokies, everyone is an artist. 

Camille Spires opened the studio years ago. 

Spires offers traditional art lessons and paint parties for people of any age.

"I wanted a place where people are comfortable, can come hang out, make their art and not be rushed with it," said Spires.  

The studio offers lessons in pastels, acrylic painting, watercolors and more. 

Spires has spent her entire life teaching and practicing art.

"It is funny how people will walk in and say 'I can't even draw a stick figure'," added Spires. "The ones that say they can't end up having the best." 

Spires also teaches Graphic Design in a room above her art studio. 

People can stop in for lessons in Photoshop, InDesign, Lightroom and more. 

The Art Studio of the Smokies is open Monday through Saturday. 

You can find hours and more information on their Facebook Page or website

 

 

 


