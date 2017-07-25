Summer Camp at the Gardens

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum hosted a summer kids camp on Tuesday.
"Fun and Fitness" is the third in a series of four July camps on the property.
The camps are open to kids ages 6 to 12.
"There is so much technology that being outside is a good thing." said participant and Vice President of the Board, Beth Wolf.
You can register for the August 1st camp here.
