Summer Camp at the Gardens

August 1st will be the last camp of the summer

Rachel Downs, WBIR 5:05 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum hosted a summer kids camp on Tuesday. 
 
"Fun and Fitness" is the third in a series of four July camps on the property. 
 
The camps are open to kids ages 6 to 12. 
 
"There is so much technology that being outside is a good thing." said participant and Vice President of the Board, Beth Wolf.
 
You can register for the August 1st camp here.

 

