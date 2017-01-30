Maryville group offers support for people with Parkinson's

Exercise helps Parkinson's patients

The actor Michael J. Fox is one of almost a million people in our country who live with a chronic condition: Parkinson's Disease. It's a movement disorder that gets progressively worse.

Some local folks come together to live better with Parkinson's.

Twice a week, they meet at the PJ Parkinson's House in Maryville for crafts and speakers and companionship.

"We don't have that social stigma, that, 'Oh, what's wrong with you. You walk funny. You shake. We feel bad for you,' that you get in a regular social situation. In this situation everybody is dealing with the same thing so it's easier to discuss the subtleties of things," attendee Jim Stebbins said.

Isabell Senft-Daniel leads the movement classes and encourages group members to share their talents with each other. She has more than two decades experience in physical therapy and senior citizen health.

"It's very crucial that they do their exercises therefore in our support group we also promote exercising a lot since this is the one thing which really helps them to stay mobile as long as they can," she said.

A former patient encouraged her to start the PJ Parkinson's Support Group of Blount County about a year-and-a-half ago. Then her father in law in Germany was diagnosed with the disease.

The support group is making a difference.

"I have people coming in in wheelchairs and Rollators and later on walked out without anything," she said.

The people who meet at what they call the Parkie House are in different stages of the disease. Many struggled to find the correct diagnosis for their symptoms.

Annie Taylor said she kept falling so she went to a doctor.

"He said, 'Get up out of that chair and walk to the wall,' and I did and he said, 'Now turn around and come back and sit down' and I did and he said, 'You have Parkinson's.' And I thought, 'How can you know that?' And he said, 'I can tell by the way you walk,'" she recalled.

Jim said, "They used to call it the shaking palsy. And the shaking is also connected to a lack of ability to move like you used to, both quickly and coordination. So I have lost my ability to play music except chording. That's ok but I used to be able to play fiddle and mandolin more quickly than I can now. It's really slow."

Instead of getting depressed, Jim plans to teach Annie how to play the Dulcimer.

They serve as resources for each other. They are friends.They embrace Senft-Daniel's vision for the Parkie House group.

"If you get diagnosed with Parkinson's it's not a death penalty. You can live a normal life and enjoy friendship and socializing," Senft-Daniel said.

In addition to informal gatherings at the Parkie House twice a week they also meet once a month at Shannondale of Maryville. Everyone is welcome.

