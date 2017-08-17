TAMIS to show old clips from WSKJ East TN Public Television Archive
As part of the East Tennessee History Fair, the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound will host an event at the Tennessee Theatre that starts at Noon and will end at 7pm with a showing of the Buster Keaton's Silent Classic "The General" with live mu
WBIR 6:46 PM. EDT August 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Barcelona: ISIS claim responsibility, 2 arrested; 13…Aug 17, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Sons of Confederate Veterans clean vandalized monumentAug 17, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
-
Corker calls for radical changes at the White HouseAug 17, 2017, 4:03 p.m.