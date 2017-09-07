Taste of Blount

Taste of Blount will take place September 14 from 6 to 8pm at the Theater in the park in Maryville. Tickets are $30/$15 students. For more information visit blountchamber.comSeptember 7, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:49 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories