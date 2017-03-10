That time Robin's son upstaged her during newscast

The hilarious video of Professor Robert Kelly's children interrupting a live interview with the BBC reminds us of the time 10 years ago when Robin Wilhoit's 5 year old son did something similar during the 6pm newscast.March 10, 2017-Live at Five at 4

WBIR 6:44 PM. EST March 10, 2017

