The Chair Shop: It's All in the Family

The Chair Shop is a family owned and operated wood shop in Gatlinburg.

Randy Ogle currently runs the business. His grandfather started working with wood in 1915.

"We've still got the first chair he ever made," said Ogle.

The Ogles primarily make furniture, but they've built a wide variety of things.

"We do some mill work," added Ogle. "Sometimes you'll be asked to make some custom doors or windows, maybe some mill work for a stairway. I've done a few spiral staircases."

Randy says that they will work with all customers to make their vision a reality.

You can call the shop to learn more: (865) 436-7413.

(© 2017 WBIR)