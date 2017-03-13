There is no age requirement for fun at Liza Moz' Pottery

Liza Moz is a "Paint Your Own Pottery Studio" in West Knoxville, and it caters to anyone.

"I think all-aged people enjoy painting," says owner Joe Hornsby.

Hornsby opened the shop in 2005.

He says the process to paint pottery is very simple.

"You just paint," added Hornsby. "Then we glaze it and fire it, and you come back in a week and pick it up."

There is no molding involved.

The staff at Liza Moz have ready-to-paint pottery on hand.

People of any age can create a masterpiece at the studio.

"Everybody, when they come back in to pick up say, 'Oh wow, I did better than I thought I did'," says Hornsby.

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff members at Liza Moz offer monthly painting classes at Knoxville Center Mall.

