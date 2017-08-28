Tour the Hensley Settlement
Fitness Expert Missy Kane took her hiking buds out to Claiborne County for some hiking. They visited Cumberland Gap and then the Hensley Family settlement in Harlan County, Kentucky. For more information visit harlancountytrails.comAugust 28, 2017, 4pm
WBIR 6:38 PM. EDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Harvey pounds Texas: What we know nowAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van…Aug 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
-
WBIR partners with American Red Cross to hold…Aug 28, 2017, 1:44 p.m.