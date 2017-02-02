Tracking your fitness: which way is the most accurate?

It is the time of year when people really start to focus on their physical health.

Using a fitness tracker is a great way to keep up with your progress.

Three of the most popular fitness trackers are the Fitbit, Apple Watch and the free application on your phone.

WBIR 10 News Producer, Nikki Rushing, tested each of the fitness trackers. She wanted to see which was the most accurate in steps, distance and heart rate.

"I had heard that Fitbit would be the closest, but I felt like Apple Watch would be," said Rushing.

Rushing started by taking exactly 50 steps.

The Fitbit counted 52 steps, while the Apple Watch counted 77 and the application on her phone counted 70.

Then, without counting steps, Rushing ran 0.25 miles.

The Apple Watch calculated 0.29 miles, while the Fitbit calculated 0.30 miles and the application on her phone showed 0.34 miles.

Finally, Rushing calculated heart rate. Her actual heart rate measured 160 beats per minute.

The Fitbit calculated 157 beats per minute, while the Apple Watch showed 141 beats per minute.

In Rushing's tests, Fitbit proved to be most accurate.

Amy Shafer, Fitness Manager at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, says that while accuracy is important, the point of these trackers is to get up and get moving.

"It is very eye-opening because we do think that we move more than we do," added Shafer.

