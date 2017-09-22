UT Culinary Institute creates Volunteer-themed ice carving

The University of Tennessee Culinary Institute has two different branches.

One is a partnership with Pellissippi State Community College, and it offers a two-year Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts.

This is the only American Culinary Federation-accredited Associate's Degree program in Knoxville.

In the program, PSTCC hires UT to teach the lab component of their Culinary Arts degree.

There are nearly 50 students in that program, and graduates are automatically qualified to be certified culinarians.

Program Directors have recently purchased two machines that make their own ice blocks to carve, and they are the only culinary school that offers this.

"I think that is an investment in the students of the culinary program here, and I'm just so proud of the direction that they're heading," said Executive Chef, Deron Little.

Little teaches the ice carving at the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute

"Ice carving class is their favorite class to come to," said Program Manager, Tyler White.

During the class, students each get their own block of ice and chainsaw.

Little teaches chainsaw-safety.

The Culinary Institute is actually working to create a third branch through the Retail, Hospitality and Tourism program at UT.

Those Culinary Arts courses will apply towards a 4-year degree.

