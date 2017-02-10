UT Wildlife Students to host Wildlife Game Dinner

The UT Chapter of the Wildlife and Fisheries Society will host their annual wildlife game dinner on February 18, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Brehm Animal Science Arena on the UT Ag Campus. Donation of $10 at the door.

WBIR 10:23 AM. EST February 10, 2017

