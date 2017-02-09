UT Wildlife students to host Wildlife Game Dinner

The UT Chapter of the Wildlife and Fisheries Society will host their annual wildlife game dinner on February 18, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Brehm Animal Science Arena on the UT Ag Campus. Donation of $10 at the door. February 9, 2017-Live at Five at 4.

WBIR 6:44 PM. EST February 09, 2017

