Vet School opens study on hyperbaric oxygen therapy

The UT College of Veterinary Medicine has recently opened a new study involving the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy on snake bites.For more information visit vetmed.tennessee.edu or call (865) 974-8387.August 22, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:43 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories