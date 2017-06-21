Watercolors with a twist

She has been painting since she was a little girl.

Jann paints on paper made of pulverized rock.

"It's just a smooth paper," said Peitso. "It almost feels like a leather."

Unlike regular paper, "terra skin" paper won't wrinkle.

Once you add water, you can feel and see the texture in your artwork.

"Every time you paint, it's a surprise," added Peitso.

She hosts watercolor classes for visitors.

It takes a couple of hours to finish the work in class, and when you're finished, you'll get a certificate of completion.

If you would like to paint with Jann Peitso, you'll need a reservation.

You can find more information here

© 2017 WBIR.COM