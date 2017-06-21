WBIR
Watercolors with a twist

Watercolors in the Gatlinburg Arts and Crafts Community

Rachel Downs, WBIR 6:04 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

Jann Peitso owns a watercolor gallery in the Gatlinburg Arts and Crafts Community.
 
She has been painting since she was a little girl. 
 
Jann paints on paper made of pulverized rock.
 
"It's just a smooth paper," said Peitso. "It almost feels like a leather."
 
Unlike regular paper, "terra skin" paper won't wrinkle.
 
Once you add water, you can feel and see the texture in your artwork. 
 
"Every time you paint, it's a surprise," added Peitso. 
 
She hosts watercolor classes for visitors. 
 
It takes a couple of hours to finish the work in class, and when you're finished, you'll get a certificate of completion.
 
If you would like to paint with Jann Peitso, you'll need a reservation. 
 
You can find more information here
 

