WDVX turns 20

Knoxville-based WDVX radio station is turning 20. They'll celebrate on Sept. 1 with a party at Market Square and on November 17 with a celebration at the Bijou Theatre. For more information visit wdvx.comSeptember 1, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:16 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

