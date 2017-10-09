Whistlestop Quilt Retreat keeps a 'close-knit' community

The Whistlestop Quilt Retreat opened in Sweetwater five years ago as a place for quilters to perfect their craft and have a little fun.

People from all over the country come to sit, sew and socialize.

It is open to more than just quilters. Owner Jodi Savage has been host to scrapbook clubs, family reunions, church groups and more.

The farmhouse sleeps 18 people.

"It's kind of like summer camp for ladies that come and quilt and knit or hook," said Savage.

Those who book the space can stay for multiple days, cook their own food in the kitchen, swap stories in the craft room and sleep under hand-made quilts throughout the house.

Savage says the spot is for people with a common "thread".

If you'd like to book a weekend at the Whistlestop Quilt Retreat , the best thing to do is give them a call.

They require at least two nights, a minimum of seven people and a deposit.

Their number is (865) 684-6858.

© 2017 WBIR.COM