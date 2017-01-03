Wyile Cider: a creative spin on a growing beverage trend

Wyile Cider is a Craft Cidery in Sevierville.

The family-owned business sits at the base of Foxfire Mountain, adjacent to Foxfire Mountain Adventure Park.

The creative name, "Wyile", comes from a series of illustrated booklets written by Marc Postlewaite, owner of Foxfire Mountain.

Postlewaite traveled to Norway, where he learned about gnomes, leprechauns and more mythical creatures.

Upon his return to East Tennessee, he began writing about the "Wyiles", mythical creatures who help make the apple cider at the Wyile Cider Barn.

"Cider has kind of exploded over the last ten years," said Matt Postlewaite, Cider Master at Wyile Cider Barn.

Wyile Cider Barn is one of just three Craft Cideries in Tennessee.

The Postlewaites use the legend of the Wyiles to educate and entertain their visitors.

Wyile Cider Barn has a tasting room upstairs, and they offer a tour of the basement where they make the ciders.

"I love making it," added Matt Postlewaite. "I love tasting it, but interaction with the people is fun."

Wyile Cider Barn makes soft and hard cider.

The hard cider includes "O'Klee's Dry Cider" and "Keeva's Sweet Cider", and the soft cider is named "Mayapple's Unfiltered Sweet Cider."

They are all named after the mysterious makers of the ciders, the Wyiles.