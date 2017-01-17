Young Pianist Series returns to UT

Piano player David Northington

Every year, three excellent musicians are invited to perform in Knoxville as part of the Evelyn Miller Young Pianist Series at the University of Tennessee. It's a program that's been going on for almost four decades, and it continues this Sunday.

The piano player who is the first one ever featured in the series lives in Farragut.

David Northington chose which pieces to play 37 years ago when he was selected for the first Young Pianist Series.

"Her vision was to start a series that would serve a dual purpose. Give young pianists, young artists, on the verge of their careers a venue to play, and secondly, and probably more importantly, to share with Knoxville audiences and especially young students of piano some young pianists so they could hear these pianists play as perhaps role models," he said.

Northington was already teaching at UT at the time, and had a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Yale.

Since that recital, he has toured the world playing the piano and earned accolades for both teaching and playing piano. Now he is officially retired but still enjoys playing and is on the YPS Board that selects three pianists each year.

"The way that we identify the pianists is through their successes in international piano competitions. That's what brings them to the fore. And the first pianist this season Chang-Yong Shin, he is a Korean pianist but he's actually been studying in the United States for several years having graduated from the Curtis Institute last spring and now studying in New York and the Julliard School," Northington said.

Shin has earned first place honors in international competitions and will perform in Paris, Prague and London. This Sunday, Jan. 22, he will play some of his favorites at the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center at UT.

The next performance dates are Feb. 19 and March 19. All of the performances begin at 2:30 p.m.

"You should experience one of these concerts and you will want to come back to all of them," Northington said. "Because of the quality, the level, the excitement of the pieces that they are playing, the personalities, the enthusiasm, the energy that you will feel in the hall."

Tickets are available online and at the door. Students get in for free with a valid student ID.

