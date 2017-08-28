Zoo Knoxville Fall Break Camps & Night Safaris
Zoo Knoxville will host Fall Break Camps for ages 6-10pm on October 9-13. Night safaris take visitors on a one hour exploration of the zoo. They're offered Sept. 8, 15, and Oct. 7. Cost is $10 per person. For more information visit zooknoxville.comAugust
WBIR 6:44 PM. EDT August 28, 2017
