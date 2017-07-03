Zoo Knoxville's Bee & Shark Days

Zoo Knoxville will host 2 special events in July: National Bee Day on July 8 from 11am to 3pmShark Friday on July 14 from 11am to 3pmzooknoxville.orgJuly 3, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:33 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

