Five Knoxville council seats to change in 2017

The face of the Knoxville City Council will change dramatically as five seats are up for grabs in 2017.

Terms end for council members Nick Pavlis in the 1st District, Duane Grieve in the 2nd District, Brenda Palmer in the 3rd District, Nick Della Volpe in the 4th District and Daniel T. Brown in the 6th District.

Former Knox County School Board member and long-time state Rep. Harry Tindell announced on Monday his intention to seek the 4th District seat.

"I've been watching, and I have a kind of a yearning to get back involved, a passion to help the community," Tindell said.

Lauren Rider, past president of the Old North Knoxville Neighborhood Association, is also campaigning for the 4th District seat.

"This is the right time for me and my family for me to take this and run with it and make a run for council," she said.

Tindell has been out of the public service sector for five years now after serving in the Tennessee General Assembly for 22 years. He said he would like to see businesses and growth stretch outside the downtown area.

"If you drive to Turkey Creek, you see a lot more choices of stores and restaurants than you do on this side of town, and you know, I think the people over here, you know, deserve the same opportunities," he added.

Rider has served several terms on various advisory boards for the city and the county. She said the next City Council will decide future zoning changes for Knoxville that are critical to the city's growth and tax base.

"One of the biggest most important issues to me is zoning, and it's really going to play how further development happens along our corridors in the city," she said.

Knox County Administrator of Elections, Cliff Rodgers, said two others had filed paperwork for a City Council run as of Friday. David Gillette has plans to run in the 1st District, and David Williams is listed for the 2nd District.

The primary election is in August, and the general election is in November.

(© 2017 WBIR)