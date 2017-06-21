Flames engulf apartment building at Bell Walker's Crossing

A fire broke out at the Bell Walker's Crossing aparmtment complex Wednesday morning.

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville crews are responding to a fire at Bell Walker's Crossing.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and balcony of one apartment building. The fire department said it issued a second alarm for the inferno at 8351 Block House Way in the complex.

Residents at the apartment block flocked to the parking lot, looking on as the inferno grew. According to WBIR 10News reporter Ginna Roe, the fire started around 10 a.m. There are about 24 fire units at the building, and the fire is contained to that building.

KFD said the fire broke out at a third floor apartment and spread to the attic before it engulfed half of the building.

KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran said the fire has been contained and they are working on putting out remaining hot spots.

Residents ran and knocked on doors to warn others to get out with their pets after smoke filled the air. Cocoran said everyone was able to make it out safely and that most people living in the apartment were likely at work when the fire began. It's unknown if any other pets were in the building at the time.

Displaced residents are working with the Red Cross to find a place to stay and take care of immediate needs. There are no empty apartments at the complex, but the owners have other properties in Knoxville and are working to find housing for everyone.

This isn't the first time a fire has broken out at Bell Walker's Crossing. Back in 2012, a "careless smoker" was to blame for a fire that forced 35 people to move out of their apartments.

