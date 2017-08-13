Flight makes emergency landing at McGhee Tyson

ALCOA - A plane made an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday afternoon, according to Becky Huckaby with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

McGhee Tyson got an alert at 4:36 p.m. to standby as a precautionary measure.

A witness reports seeing smoke from the plane, however that was not confirmed by a Delta representative nor an airport official.

A representative from Delta airlines says a customer smelled an odor. The captain made a decision to make a landing in case there was any major issue.

The plane was from Pittsburgh and was going to Atlanta.

149 people were on board.

The flight landed safely and was taxied to a gate, according to Huckaby.

Delta says maintenance made sure there was nothing wrong with the aircraft.



The flight has already taken back off and is now on its way to Atlanta. No injuries were reported.

