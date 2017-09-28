Florida dog sent to East Tennessee during Irma to reunite with family

Meco will be brought home Friday morning. (Photo: Custom)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A dog that arrived in East Tennessee during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with his family.

The Blount County SPCA took several dogs in when shelters were clearing out in Florida. But, the shelter said this particular dog, that they named Bronson, was different. Bronson was broken.

They said he would just sit in his kennel and cry. He wouldn't bark nor whine, just cry.

One of the shelter employees said they went into his kennel and held him on their lap and rocked him. They quickly realized he was missing someone and was emotionally devastated.

The Blount County SPCA began searching for the reason behind his sorrow and found he had been shipped out the day after he was picked up. That meant there was no time for anyone to reclaim him as preps for Irma were well underway.

Shelter employees reviewed his intake sheet and found a shelter name and street where he had been picked up. They were told to post a photo and his info on a Hillsborough County page.

Within 24 hours of the post, the Blount County SPCA received a call from a family member and they learned his real name was Meco.

Meco walks his owners to the bus stop every school day and returns home. The day before he was shipped to Tennessee, he did not return home.

The shelter asked for help from the community to get Meco back home and quickly found someone to take him! The owner

Meco goes back to Florida early Friday morning.

