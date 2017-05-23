Flower Pot Desserts with Pound Cake and Ice Cream

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Flower pot desserts

Ingredients:

1 whole pound cake

1 gallon ice cream

1 package chocolate sandwich cookies

1 package gummy worms

8 small clay flower pots (lead free)

8 straws

Flowers

Directions:

Slice the pound cake into 1-1 1/2 inch slices. Next, with a biscuit cutter or cookie cutter that fits the bottom of the flower pot, cut the slices into rounds. Into each of your flower pots, drop a round of pound cake, lightly pressing to make sure they are all the way down. Hold a straw up against the side of a flowerpot and snip it so it's 1/2 to 1 inch shorter than the top. Then, just use that as a guide to cut the rest of the straws. Stick each straw into the center of each pot, anchoring it into the cake. Now, spoon softened ice cream into the pots around the straw until it almost reaches the top. Return the pots to the freezer until firm. In a food processor, pulse the coolies until the resemble topsoil. When they are nice and firm, take the pots out of the freezer. Play gummy worms on top of the ice cream, spoon the dirt over the top. Place a flower into the straw and serve.

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 (8 oz container) sour cream

1 tsp lemon extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

Directions:

Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until the yolk disappears. Sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat batter at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in extracts. Pour into a greased and floured 12-cup tube pan. Bake at 325 for 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minuted or until a long wooden pick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cook in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan, and cool completely on wire rack.

Presented by: Barbara Tenney

Date 5/23/17

