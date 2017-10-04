WBIR
Follow #HonorAir on its 25th trip to Washington DC

October 04, 2017

Early Wednesday morning, 129 military veterans gathered at McGhee Tyson Airport for the quick flight to Washington, DC. They are the 25th group of men and woman in a decade to take the HonorAir flight to see the memorials built to honor them.

WBIR's John Becker is on the flight, and will be documenting his journey along the way, as well as bringing us some amazing stories on 10News over the next several days.

You can join the hero's welcome for them at the airport Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

