Follow #HonorAir on its 25th trip to Washington DC

Early Wednesday morning, 129 military veterans gathered at McGhee Tyson Airport for the quick flight to Washington, DC. They are the 25th group of men and woman in a decade to take the HonorAir flight to see the memorials built to honor them.
WBIR's John Becker is on the flight, and will be documenting his journey along the way, as well as bringing us some amazing stories on 10News over the next several days.
You can join the hero's welcome for them at the airport Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
Let's follow along with them, via social media:
HonorAir Knoxville opening salute. Hope you follow @honorair @wbir for updates #flight25 pic.twitter.com/P0jLt5Opnz— John Becker (@JohnBeckerWBIR) October 4, 2017
Opening ceremonies @honorair here is #flight25 @wbir— John Becker (@JohnBeckerWBIR) October 4, 2017
WW II---13
Korea----28
Vietnam—88
Total-------129 pic.twitter.com/jFf0Y0JCaJ
Father & Daughter on @honorair “He taught me everything I know” #proud #love #flight25 pic.twitter.com/0DesHcZMBN— John Becker (@JohnBeckerWBIR) October 4, 2017
On board #flight25 One traveler just said, “I was really hoping to see @robinWBIR “...if I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that! pic.twitter.com/l9k3TQebEA— John Becker (@JohnBeckerWBIR) October 4, 2017
