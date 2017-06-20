WBIR
Foo Fighters to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 12:37 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October.

The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets for the October 18 show go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m.

They cost  $99.00, $79.00, $49.00

Thompson-Boling Arena is a large multi-purpose entertainment arena located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in the exciting city of Knoxville, Tennessee. It is known to locals as “the Summit”.

