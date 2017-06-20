Foo Fighters to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October

Thompson-Boling Arena (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October.

The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the October 18 show go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m.

They cost $99.00, $79.00, $49.00

Thompson-Boling Arena is a large multi-purpose entertainment arena located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in the exciting city of Knoxville, Tennessee. It is known to locals as “the Summit”.

