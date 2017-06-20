Foo Fighters to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October

KNOXVILLE - The Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena in October.
The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the October 18 show go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m.
They cost $99.00, $79.00, $49.00
Thompson-Boling Arena is a large multi-purpose entertainment arena located on the campus of the University of Tennessee in the exciting city of Knoxville, Tennessee. It is known to locals as “the Summit”.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs