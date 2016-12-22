WBIR
Food City donates $750,000 to wildfire recovery

WBIR 3:04 PM. EST December 22, 2016

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Food City on Thursday donated $750,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in Gatlinburg. 

The organization presented a $500,000 check to the Gatlinburg Relief Fund and $250,000 to the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund.

Food City President and CEO, Steven C. Smith, said the company, which has operated in the Sevier County area for more than 30 years, wants to do everything possible to help the area recover. 

“Over the past month, we’ve received a tremendous outpouring of support - literally from around the nation. Words fail to be able to adequately express our sincere appreciation to our customers, associates, vendor, media and NASCAR partners for their extreme generosity and passionate response in making this donation possible,” said Smith.

The Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Gatlinburg Relief Fund will provide financial relief to the families of victims who died due to the wildfires and to employees who are unemployed because the fire destroyed where they worked. 

The My People Fund is providing $1,000 each month to families who lost their homes. Nearly 900 families received payments during the first four-day check distribution. 

