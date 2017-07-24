Food City to close one of its North Broadway locations

One of the Food City's on North Broadway has announced it will close. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - One of the two Food City locations on North Broadway in Knoxville has announced it will close on Aug. 8.

The grocery store in the Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, located at 4216 North Broadway, posted a sign outside its store stating their doors will close permanently on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

The sign reads, "we appreciate your business. Please visit our Food City located at 4805 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN."





