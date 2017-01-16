'Food Stamp bill' causing a buzz

Proposed legislation would bar EBT card users from using their "food stamps" to purchase sugary treats like soda and cookies. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A house bill restricting food stamp recipients from buying junk food continues to spark conversation.

As WBIR 10News first reported last week, Middle Tennessee Republican state Rep. Sheila Butt filed House Bill 43 on Thursday. If passed, it would ban EBT card users in the state from buying "food that is high in calories, sugar, and fat ... without any nutritional value."

Since those EBT cards, also known as food stamps, are taxpayer-funded, Butt said, recipients shouldn't be spending that money on junk food.

Others say, there are bigger problems to tackle.

Some lawmakers are now pushing back, suggesting that before enacting any such restrictions, the state should first address the issue of food deserts - which are areas with limited access to grocery stores and healthy food.

Knoxville woman Patricia Neal says she receives $16 per month in food stamps.

She calls Butt's proposed legislation a human rights violation and a way of shaming low income people for their food choices.

"That's a way of taking away from the dignity of an individual because they don't have adequate income," Neal said. "This is really important. I feel very strongly about it."

Butt anticipates her bill would keep EBT card users from purchasing junk food including soda, ice cream, candy, cookies and cake.

"I go into convenience stores almost every day and see the most non-nutritional foods on the counters and

in the aisles marked 'EBT Approved,'" Butt told 10News in a statement. "These are the same foods that we have banned from our children's lunch rooms.”

Neal, however, said the bill "is going to cause children to not be able to have things that other children have, you know, like ice cream or cookies ... This is just another way of dividing them from someone else."

Neal attended the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists annual Legislative Luncheon Saturday, where a dozen local lawmakers fielded questions from the audience.

Neal asked these legislators to respond to Rep. Butt's bill.

Lenoir City Republican state Rep. Jimmy Matlock said he would support it.

"I think we in the government, because we have the funding, have the right to dictate, to some extent, what you can buy, and I would support that entirely," Matlock said.

Knoxville Democratic state Rep. Rick Staples said legislators should address "food deserts" - areas with limited access to groceries stores and healthy foods - instead of barring food stamp recipients from buying sugary treats.

"We don't know if that individual is trying to make a birthday cake or may be a diabetic," Staples said. "You have to look at the minute things that should be common sense before you make decisions, and if you're going to attack something, you're concerned about health, look at those individuals that live in food deserts. Let's address that."

An annual report called " The State of Obesity " shows one third of Tennessee's adults are obese, ranking it ninth in the nation.

Knoxville Republican state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey said at the Legislative Luncheon that while she's not familiar with the specifics of Butt's bill, she believes lawmakers "need to be doing a better job to try to get our population healthier."

The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association is still evaluating the possible impact of the proposed legislation. Likewise, the state's Department of Human Services is working to determine what this bill would mean for their programs.

