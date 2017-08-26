Football rivalry set aside to honor two student victims

Run-thru banner honors Emma Walker and Zaevion Dobson. Courtesy Kim Pratt

KNOXVILLE - Zaevion Dobson and Emma Walker would have been seniors this year.

Dobson was a football player for Fulton, and Walker a cheerleader at Central. Both will not get to experience their senior seasons after being victims of violence.

Their friends and fellow students are making sure their legacy isn't forgotten. At Friday night's football game, the Fulton High School cheerleaders run-thru banner paid tribute to the two teens, reading "The battle today is for Emma and Zae".

Cheerleaders hold up Friday night's game banner before kickoff.

Fulton and Central have been long-time rivals. The banners for each team are normally written with a playful jab at the opponents. For this game, however, Fulton Cheerleading coach Kim Pratt knew it needed to be different. She told WBIR that the team was 100 percent on board with creating the banner since they knew Friday night football was a huge part of Dobson and Walker's lives.

Emma's mother, Jill Walker, said she wasn't at the game but saw the shared photos on social media.

"It was such an honor for Fulton to remember both of these amazing teens. The community support is amazing. I'm proud to be in a community that continues to keep Emma's memory alive in a positive way," said Walker.

Walker was killed last November as she slept in her bed.

Dobson died shielding friends from bullets In December 2015. His selfless act was recognized across the country and sparked discussions about young people and gun violence.

