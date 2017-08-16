WBIR
Former Campbell Co. Mayor, veteran Tom Stiner dies

Aug. 16, 2017: Former Campbell County Mayor and Vietnam veteran Colonel Tom Stiner passed away early Wednesday morning.

CAMPBELL COUNTY - Former Campbell County Mayor and Vietnam veteran Col. Tom Stiner died early Wednesday morning.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office honored Stiner in a Facebook post, saying "his candor, stories, passion, leadership and his ability to create and adapt to any situation humanly possible was just a piece of who Tom Stiner was."

Stiner served in the Army for 29 years, and served two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

He was Campbell County Mayor for 10 years.

The sheriff's office has lowered their flag to half-staff to honor and remember Stiner's service to the community.

