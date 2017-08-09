Former DOE employee sentenced for falsely reporting injury on the job

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A former Department of Energy employee, Henry M. Love, was sentenced to serve seven months in federal prison and six months of house arrest Wednesday.

The 51-year-old was convicted of 11 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of false claims and a false statement against his former employer, the Department of Energy.

While employed as a DOE program specialist, Love submitted falsified time sheets to his supervisor in New Mexico. He claimed he had an on-the-job injury and falsified those records, according to the Tennessee Department of Justice.

Those records used in the trial showed Love was not working the day he was injured.

Love was ordered to pay $40,111.95 in restitution.

Department of Energy investigated the case. Chief U.S. district judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Henry Love.

